Iran says it detained a UAE ship, its crew on Monday - state TV

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Iran seized a United Arab Emirates-registered ship violating its territorial waters this week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that UAE coast guards killed two Iranian fishermen on the same day.

“On Monday, an Emirati ship was seized by the border guards of Iran and its crew were detained due to illegal traffic in our country’s waters,” state TV quoted the statement as saying.

“On the same day, UAE guards shot dead two Iranian fishermen and seized a boat ... the UAE has expressed regret for the incident and in a letter on Wednesday announced its readiness to pay compensation.” (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jon Boyle)