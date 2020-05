DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Iran authorised the issuance of sukuk securities to fund oil and natural gas projects, state-run energy news service Shana reported on Saturday.

First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri signed off on a decision that allows the energy and industry ministries to issue Islamic Sharia-compliant bonds in riyals or “hard currency”, it said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Edmund Blair)