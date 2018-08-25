FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Non-oil exports from South Pars up 23 percent - customs chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Non-oil exports from Iran’s South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, rose 23 percent over the past year, its head of customs said on Saturday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Iran exported 17.56 million tons of non-oil material from South Pars, worth 8.32 billion dollars, a 23 percent increase in the value of exports in the year ending Aug. 24, Ahmad Pourhaydar told IRNA.

During the same time period, Iran exported 14.37 million tons of gas condensate from South Pars, worth 7.56 billion dollars, a 1 percent increase in the value of exports from the previous year, Pourhaydar said.

French oil and gas major Total confirmed on Monday that it had notified the Iranian authorities of its withdrawal from the multibillion dollar South Pars gas project after it failed to obtain a waiver from U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh in Geneva; Editing by Alison Williams)

