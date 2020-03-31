Europe sends medical goods to Iran in trade test

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - France, Germany and Britain have exported medical goods to Iran in the first transaction conducted under a trade mechanism set up to barter humanitarian goods and food after the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal, Germany said on Tuesday.

The German Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the medical goods were now in Iran and added that the Instex trade mechanism and its Iranian counterpart would now work on more transactions and on enhancing the system. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)