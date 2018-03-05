FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Iran says its missiles pose no threat to any country, are defensive - ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Iran’s ballistic missile programme poses no threat to any country and is purely defensive, an ally of Iran’s supreme leader told France’s foreign minister during a meeting in Tehran, according to the Students News Agency ISNA.

“Our missile work is... in line with our defensive policy, which poses no threat to any country,” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council told Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is on a one-day trip to Tehran.

Shamkhani also said the European signatories of a nuclear deal - reached between Tehran and major powers in 2015- were wrong to “make concessions” to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticised the accord. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones Editing by Gareth Jones)

