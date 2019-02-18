Iran says self-sufficient in gasoline production -state TV

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Iran has become self-sufficient in gasoline production, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday after inauguration of the third phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

“Fortunately, we do not need to import gasoline anymore. We have reached self-sufficiency. We can export our produced gasoline but have no export plans,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Iran’s state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by David Goodman)