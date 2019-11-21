Iran reconnects internet in one province after days of nationwide shut down - ISNA

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The internet has been restored in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Thursday, days after the authorities ordered a blackout as violent protests swept the country.

“The internet connection has been restored in Hormozgan province and all social media applications are active again,” said ISNA.

Over the weekend, Iran’s clerical rulers shut down the internet, in an apparent move to curb protesters over gasoline price hikes and prevent protesters from posting footage of unrest on social media. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jon Boyle)