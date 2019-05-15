CORRECTED-Berlin: We're not reducing number of embassy staffers in Iraq for now

(Corrects to say Baghdad (not Tehran) in paragraph 3)

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Germany is keeping the number of staff at its embassy and consulate in Iraq constant for now, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after Washington ordered the departure of non-emergency government employees from Iraq.

Washington took that step after repeated U.S. expressions of concern about threats from Iranian-backed forces.

A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the German Embassy in Baghdad was fully staffed and working.

Germany’s Defence Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that training operations by German armed forces in Iraq had been suspended due to tensions in the region. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin/Mark Heinrich)