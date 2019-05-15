CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-German armed forces suspend training ops in Iraq on regional tensions

(Corrects to show Germany has no indications of potential attacks supported by Iran and tweaks wording in paragraph 2 on training resumption)

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Germany is suspending military training operations in Iraq due to increasing regional tensions, a spokesman for the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Germany has no indications of its own of attacks supported by Iran, he said. He added that training programmes could resume in the coming days.

Focus Online said the decision had been taken in coordination with partner countries fighting Islamic State in the region.

A spokesman for the German Defence Ministry said the German armed forces had 160 soldiers involved in the training deployment in Iraq. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Sabine Siebold Editing by Madeline Chambers)