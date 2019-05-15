UPDATE 1-Iran ready for any scenario, from confrontation to diplomacy -official

(Adds details)

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - A senior Iranian official said on Wednesday that Tehran was ready for all scenarios from “confrontation to diplomacy” but the United States could not afford another war in the Middle East.

Any conflict in the region will have “unimaginable consequences,” the official told Reuters.

Washington has sent additional military forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what U.S. officials have said are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.

Iran does not want a war in the region, the official said.

Tensions have worsened since attacks on Saudi oil tankers and other vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, as well as armed drone attacks on oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia which were claimed by Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.