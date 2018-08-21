FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran resume supplying electricity to Iraq - Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday that it resumed supplying electricity to Iraq and other neighbouring countries 10 days ago, and it will be increasing it.

“We are now exporting 200 to 250 megawatt of electricity to Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Tasnim news agency quoted Deputy Energy Minister Mahmoudreza Haghifam as saying.

Tehran stopped supplying electricity to Iraq because of unpaid bills and a rise in domestic consumption in the summer.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Louise Heavens

