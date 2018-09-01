FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2018 / 3:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran rejects Reuters report of Tehran moving missiles to Iraq as "false"

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday rejected a Reuters report of Tehran moving missiles to Iraq as “false”, saying it aimed to hurt Iran’s ties with neighbours, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

“Such false and ridiculous news have no purpose other than affecting Iran’s foreign relations, especially with its neighbours,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, according to IRNA.

Iranian, Iraqi and Western sources have told Reuters that Iran has given ballistic missiles to Shi’ite proxies in Iraq and is developing the capacity to build more there. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Andrew Roche)

