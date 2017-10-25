Iran opens border crossing with Iraqi Kurdistan region - state media

BEIRUT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Iran opened a border crossing with the Kurdistan region of Iraq Wednesday which was closed after a referendum on independence in the Kurdish area, Iranian state media reported.

“After the referendum and changes within the Kurdistan region our borders with the Kurdistan region of Iraq were closed... today the Bashmagh border is open,” Jahangir Bakhshi, the head of customs for the border crossing, said, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) news agency.