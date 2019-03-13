Iran warns of firm response if Israel acts against its oil sales - IRNA

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Iran will firmly respond if Israel’s navy acts against its oil sales, Iranian minister of defense said on Wednesday, a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the navy could act against Iranian oil “smuggling” despite U.S. sanctions.

Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA that such action would be considered “piracy” and warned that “if it happens, we will firmly respond.” (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Michael Perry)