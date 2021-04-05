Iran has arrested an 'Israeli spy' in its East Azerbaijan province - Iranian news website

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have arrested an “Israeli spy”, Iranian news website Young Journalists Club reported on Monday, without elaborating whether the person was an Iranian or an Israeli national.

“An Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province ... also other spies who were in contact with several countries’ intelligence services have been arrested as well,” YJC quoted a local Intelligence Ministry official as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)