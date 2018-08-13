Iran's Khamenei says mismanagement hurts economy more than U.S. sanctions - TV

ANKARA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised the government for economic mismanagement after U.S. imposed biting sanctions on the country, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

“More than (U.S.) sanctions, economic mismanagement is putting pressure on ordinary Iranians ... I do not call it betrayal but a huge mistake in management,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

The United States reimposed strict sanctions against Iran on Tuesday, with Trump threatening to penalise businesses from third countries that continue to operate in the Islamic Republic. Iran has denounced the sanctions as “U.S. unilateralism”. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)