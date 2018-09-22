FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says military parade attackers trained by two Gulf states - IRNA

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Iranian military spokesman said the gunmen who on Saturday attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz were trained by two Gulf Arab states and had ties to the United States and Israel.

“These terrorists... were trained and organised by two ... Gulf countries,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the official news agency IRNA.

“They are not from Daesh (Islamic State) or other groups fighting (Iran’s) Islamic system ... but they are linked to America and (Israel’s intelligence agency) Mossad.” (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom Writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet)

