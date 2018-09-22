FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Senior Guards official vows retaliation for Iran parade attack - IRNA

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards official vowed retaliation for a gun attack that killed at least 24 people at a military parade on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

“Enemies should not imagine that they can gain dignity with this sinister move. The Iranian people and the armed forces will respond to this,” Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards official, was quoted by IRNA as saying. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich)

