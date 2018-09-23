FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. envoy Haley rejects Iran blame over parade attack -CNN

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday rejected Iranian fingerpointing at Washington over a deadly parade attack, saying Iranian leaders should look closer to home.

Asked about comments made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier Sunday, Haley told CNN: “He needs to look at his own base to figure out where that’s coming from. He can blame us all he wants. The thing he’s got to do is look at the mirror.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

