LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - An Iranian military jet crashed on Saturday near Dastjerd village in Isfahan province, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, saying no reason had yet been given for the incident.

Tasnim said the fate of the crew was unknown, and emergency teams were on their way to the crash site in central Iran. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Stamp)