October 16, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says range of its land-to-sea missiles increased to 700 km - Fars

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The range of Iranian land-to-sea ballistic missile has been increased to 700 km (435 miles), a senior military official said on Tuesday, as tensions rose between Iran and the United States over new sanctions.

“We have managed to make land-to-sea ballistic, not cruise, missiles that can hit any vessel or ship from 700 kilometres,” Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

Iran has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf if Washington tries to strangle Tehran’s oil exports. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

