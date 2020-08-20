Industrials
August 20, 2020 / 7:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid U.S. tensions

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Iran inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km and a new cruise missile, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on Thursday, ignoring U.S. demands that Tehran halt its missile program.

“The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1000 kilometers,” Hatami said.

Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in January in a U.S. strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

