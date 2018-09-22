FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran will defeat Trump just like it did Saddam, won't abandon missiles -Rouhani

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will fail in his confrontation with Iran, just like Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, referring to the 1980s war between the two Middle Eastern powers, and vowing that Tehran will not abandon its missiles despite U.S. pressure.

“The same will happen to Trump. America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein,” Rouhani said in a speech carried live by state television that marked the start of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

“Iran will not abandon its defensive weapons ... including its missiles that make America so angry,” Rouhani said.

