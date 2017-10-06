FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says missile programme non-negotiable, denies Reuters report -agency
October 6, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 14 days ago

Iran says missile programme non-negotiable, denies Reuters report -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday its ballistic missile programme was for defence purposes only and non-negotiable, denying a Reuters report that Tehran may be open to discussing the controversial programme with major powers.

“Iran has in all bilateral diplomatic meetings ... emphasized that its defensive missile program is not negotiable and that it is not inconsistent with UN Security Council resolution 2231,” Mehr news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

A Reuters report on Friday, quoting Iranian and Western officials familiar with the overtures, said Iran has suggested to six world powers that it may be open to talks about its ballistic missile arsenal aimed at reducing tension over the disputed programme. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

