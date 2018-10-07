FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran parliament passes measures against funding terrorism - state radio

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Iran’s parliament approved new measures against money laundering and funding terrorism on Sunday - changes that officials said would bring regulations more into line with global norms.

Iran has been trying to implement international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the hope Tehran will be removed from a blacklist that makes some foreign investors reluctant to deal with it.

The lawmakers’ debate and vote was broadcast live on state radio. The changes still have to be approved by a clerical body before they become law. (Reporting By Dubai newsroom Editing by Andrew Heavens)

