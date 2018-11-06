Industrials
November 6, 2018 / 6:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo OKs sanctions exception to allow development of Iran port -State Dept

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has granted an exception to certain U.S. sanctions to allow the development of Iran’s Chabahar port to advance Afghanistan’s economic development, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

The exceptions to the sanctions the United States reimposed on Iran on Monday also allow for the construction of a railway from the port for Afghanistan’s use and for shipments of non-sanctionable goods, such as food and medicine, to the war-torn country, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.