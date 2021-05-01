Top Iran negotiator: U.S. sanctions on oil, banks would be lifted based an accords so far

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday Tehran expects U.S. sanctions on oil, banks and other sectors and on most individuals and institutions to be lifted based on agreements reached so far at talks in Vienna, Iranian state media reported.

“Sanctions...on Iran’s energy sector, which include oil and gas, or those on the automotive industry, financial, banking and port sanctions, all should be lifted based on agreements reached so far,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by state media. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Frances Kerry)