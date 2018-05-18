Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal

May 18 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co will continue to monitor developments on the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 international agreement designed to deny Tehran the ability to build nuclear weapons, the company said on Friday.

“Whatever the decision from the U.S. administration, we will take appropriate action in compliance with all applicable laws as is our customary practice, said Anna Rozenich, the company’s spokeswoman.

AJG has British and Norwegian subsidiaries that have brokered insurance and advised clients on activities related to Iran’s oil and gas industry. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Carolyn Cohn in London Editing by Paul Simao)