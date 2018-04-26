FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:26 PM / in 2 hours

Iran will not accept any amendment to nuclear deal -senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 26 (Reuters) - Iran will not accept any change to a nuclear deal with six major powers as Western signatories of the accord prepare a package that seeks to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to save the agreement, a top advisor to Iran’s supreme leader said on Thursday.

“Any change or amendment to the current deal will not be accepted by Iran .... If Trump exits the deal , Iran will surely pull out of it ... Iran will not accept a nuclear deal with no benefits for us,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran’s highest authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

