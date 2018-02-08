FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 4:59 PM / in 15 hours

"Make nuclear deal a success, then we'll talk other issues," Iran to West

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The United States and its European allies should ensure the 2015 nuclear deal is a success before demanding to negotiate on other issues such as Tehran’s regional activities or ballistic missile programme, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.

“Now they ask Iran to enter discussions on other issues. Our answer is clear: make the (deal) a successful experience and then we discuss other issues,” Abbas Araqchi said.

He said the new U.S. administration’s policy on Iran was “destructive” and violated the terms of the accord with world powers. (Reporting by John Irish and Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

