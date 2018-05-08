FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boeing says will consult with U.S. on 'next steps' after Iran announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will consult with the U.S. government on the “next steps” following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 international agreement designed to deny Iran the ability to build nuclear weapons.

“As we have throughout this process, we’ll continue to follow the U.S. government’s lead,” said Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe. Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said last month the airplane manufacturer has no Iranian deliveries scheduled this year. He said Boeing’s 777 production plan “is not dependent on the Iranian orders.” Muilenburg is set to address the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

