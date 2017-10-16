FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain and France to work to enforce Iran nuclear deal - UK PM May's office
October 16, 2017

Britain and France to work to enforce Iran nuclear deal - UK PM May's office

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain and France are firmly committed to a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and will work to ensure it is enforced, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Monday after she spoke to French President Macron.

May and Macron discussed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to not recertify the deal and said that France and Britain would work together to “push back on Iran’s destabilising activity in the region,” May’s office said in a statement after the phonecall. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

