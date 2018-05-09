FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain tells Trump: spell out how you will deal with Iran now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain called on the United States to spell out its vision of a new negotiated settlement with Iran after President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal.

“Now that the Trump administration has left the JCPOA, the responsibility falls on them to describe how they in Washington will build a new negotiated solution to our shared concerns,” Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament.

Johnson said he had no problem with Trump’s goal for a lasting solution to Iran’s nuclear threat, but added: “The question is: how does the U.S. propose to achieve it?” (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Andrew MacAskill/Guy Faulconbridge)

