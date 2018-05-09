FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK says follow-on agreement with Iran could meet Trump concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said a follow-on agreement could be built around the core of the JCPOA nuclear accord with Iran that would address President Trump’s concerns.

He was speaking in parliament after he was asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker what his suggestion would be to the U.S, after Trump pulled out of the 2015 accord.

Johnson said: “The central idea is that around the core of the JCPOA you build a super-structure, a follow-on agreement that would address the problems of the sunset clauses, address the issue of the ICBMs (inter-continental ballistic missiles) and satisfy the president’s anxieties.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

