Britain's May will work with allies on Iran nuclear deal - spokesman

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will continue to work with Britain’s allies to address any shortcomings in the Iran nuclear deal, but the British government believes it is important to maintain it, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We continue to believe it’s right to maintain the Iran nuclear deal as the best way of neutralising the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran,” the spokesman told reporters.

“At the same time we recognise there are things that the deal does not cover but which we need to address, including ballistic missiles, what happens when the deal expires and Iran’s destabilising regional activity.

“We’ll continue working closely with the U.S. and our EU partners on how to address the range of challenges Iran poses, including those issues which a new deal might cover.” (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)