BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China’s said on Wednesday it regrets the decision by the United States to pull out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East.

China will safeguard the deal and it calls on all relevant parties to assume a responsible attitude, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Michael Martina Writing by Christian Shepherd Editing by Robert Birsel)