BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China’s business ties with Iran are open, transparent and lawful, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said companies doing business with Iran would be barred from the United States.

China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions and “long-armed jurisdiction”, the ministry said in a statement faxed to Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)