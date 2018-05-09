FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 3:47 AM / in 4 minutes

Chinese diplomat says all parties should stick to Iran nuclear pact -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China’s special envoy for Middle East issues, Gong Xiaosheng, said all parties involved in the Iran nuclear pact should stick to the deal and use dialogue and negotiation to resolve the dispute, China’s official Xinhua agency reported on Wednesday.

The report, from Tehran and dated May 8, quoted Gong as telling reporters after meeting Iranian officials that China was willing to strengthen cooperation with all parties involved in the Iran nuclear pact.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 international nuclear deal on Tuesday that was struck by his predecessor Barack Obama with five other world powers and Iran. It aimed to prevent stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Paul Tait)

