BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China urges all sides to exercise restraint and ease tension in the Gulf region, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Tuesday, amid a standoff between Iran and United States following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

State Councillor Wang Yi also told reporters at a briefing that China hoped Iran would not “rashly” abandon the 2015 nuclear deal. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)