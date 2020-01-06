EU's Borrell regrets Iran's step back from nuclear deal

BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he regretted Iran’s latest announcement to step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.

Borrell said in a tweet the EU will rely on the assessment of the International Atomic Energy Agency to check Iran’s commitments to the nuclear deal, after Iran said on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium.

“Full implementation of Nuclear Deal by all is now more important than ever, for regional stability & global security,” Borrell said.