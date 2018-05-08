FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
May 8, 2018 / 3:46 PM / in 2 hours

Trump tells Macron U.S. to pull out of Iran deal -New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that the United States was going to pull out of the international nuclear agreement with Iran, the New York Times reported, citing a person briefed on the conversation.

The source said the United States is preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the deal and impose additional economic penalties, the Times reported. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Makini Brice Editing by David Aelxander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.