Trump to extend sanctions relief for Iran under nuclear deal -Bloomberg reporter

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will extend sanctions relief granted to Iran under its 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers, according to a tweet by a Bloomberg reporter on Thursday.

Trump, who has vowed to scrap the nuclear pact, faces a deadline on Friday to decide on the sanctions, and a decision to withhold a waiver would have effectively ended the deal that put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing Western sanctions.

The U.S. Congress requires the president to decide periodically whether to certify Iran’s compliance with the deal and issue a waiver to allow U.S sanctions to remain suspended.

A U.S. official said on Wednesday that if Trump was to waive the nuclear-linked sanctions, the administration would impose new, targeted measures against Iranian businesses and people.

According to the Bloomberg reporter, the White House will announce Trump’s decision mid-morning on Friday. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)