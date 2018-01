WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will waive nuclear sanctions against Iran for the last time and demand a follow-on agreement with European partners as well as an amendment to U.S. law linked to the Iran nuclear deal, senior administration officials said on Friday.

This would be the last time Trump will waive the sanctions as he pursues measures to strengthen the 2015 agreement, the officials said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Bernadette Baum)