April 12, 2018 / 7:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

European envoy sees progress over Trump concerns on Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Senior British, French and German officials believe they are making headway towards an agreement that would address U.S. President Donald Trump’s concerns about the Iran nuclear deal, a European diplomat said on Thursday.

“We came out feeling like we are making good progress towards addressing the president’s concerns and coming to an agreement,” the diplomat told a small group of reporters. Senior diplomats from the three European nations met a senior U.S. State Department official on Wednesday to discuss the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed Writing by Eric Walsh)

