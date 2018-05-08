FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Iran cenbank head says U.S. dropping nuclear deal would not impact economy - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Iran’s central bank chief said on Tuesday the country’s economy would not be affected if President Donald Trump took the United States out of the nuclear deal agreed with world powers in 2015.

“We are prepared for all scenarios. If America pulls out of the deal, our economy will not be impacted,” Valiollah Seif said on state television.

Trump will announce on Tuesday whether he will pull out of the deal, a move that could disrupt the global oil supply. Iran’s economy is 60 percent reliant on oil income. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)

