IAEA head set to report to members on Iran enrichment

FILE PHOTO: Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi poses for photographs ahead of a virtual IAEA Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters of the UN seat in Vienna, Austria, November 18, 2020. Christian Bruna/Pool via REUTERS

ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency is set to inform members on Monday about developments in Iran, the IAEA said, after the Tehran government said it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility.

“Agency inspectors have been monitoring activities at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant in Iran. Based on their information, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to submit a report to IAEA Member States later today,” a spokesman for the nuclear watchdog said by email.