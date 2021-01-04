Netanyahu says Iranian enrichment aimed at developing nuclear arms

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Jerusalem, December 2, 2020. Yonatan Sindel/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran’s resumption of 20% uranium enrichment was aimed at developing nuclear weapons and that Israel would never allow Tehran to build them.

In a statement, Netanyahu said Iran’s enrichment decision could be explained only as a bid to “continue to carry out its intention to develop a military nuclear programme”. He added: “Israel will not allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons.”