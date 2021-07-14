Rouhani says Iran can enrich uranium to 90% purity if needed -Mehr

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Iran could enrich uranium up to 90% purity if the country needed it, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, amid efforts by Tehran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.

“Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation can enrich uranium by 20% and 60% and if one day our reactor needs it, it can enrich uranium to 90% purity,” Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)