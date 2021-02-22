Iran's nuclear programme is "worrying" topic - French foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference at a meeting to discuss how to push forward stalled Arab-Israeli peace talks, in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2020. Khalil Mazraawi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The situation regarding Iran’s nuclear programme is “worrying”, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his EU colleagues during a meeting in Brussels, his ministry said on Monday.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier on Monday that Iran might enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it and would never yield to U.S. pressure over its nuclear activity, state television reported.