Iran's nuclear programme is "worrying" topic - French foreign minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The situation regarding Iran’s nuclear programme is “worrying”, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his EU colleagues during a meeting in Brussels, his ministry said on Monday.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier on Monday that Iran might enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it and would never yield to U.S. pressure over its nuclear activity, state television reported.
