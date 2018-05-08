FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 1:55 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

EU, Iran discussed nuclear deal ahead of Trump announcement -German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Envoys of France, Britain, Germany, the European Union and Iran discussed the nuclear deal in Brussels on Tuesday, a German official said, ahead of an expected announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to pull out.

“We have been in the closest contact for weeks, especially with E-3 partners (France and Britain), from working level to foreign ministers,” the official said.

“In the coming days, it will also be important to remain in discussion with all sides to avoid an uncontrolled escalation.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott)

